Bull runner nails a flip to avoid getting gored

Lila Gross Published:

SPAIN (WFLA/NBC News) — One man is now Internet famous for a stunt he pulled in order to avoid being hit by a bull.

The man performed a spectacular flip over the back of the charging bull at the Running of the Bulls Festival in Spain.

He received winning applause from spectators.

Video of the feat was posted on Instagram on the second day of the annual festival.

Five people, including four Americans and a Spaniard, have been gored since the runs started on Friday.

In the bull runs, hundreds of people test their bravery and speed to dash through the streets with six fighting bulls without getting gored.

