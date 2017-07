LA VERNE, CA (NBC News) — La Verne Police Officers found a real life Winnie The Pooh Saturday morning; a little cub with its head stuck in a jug.

Police officers responded to the scene at about 8:30am, Saturday.

They found the struggling bear thrashing around clawing at its own head.

The cub was even trying to use a fence to pop off the plastic jug.

A police officer held the cub while a fish and wildlife agent attempted to remove the jug.

Once freed the cub ran off back to the wild uninjured.