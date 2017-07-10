Coroner: Wrong-way driver in I-75 explosion had marijuana, alcohol in system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner released the autopsy report Monday from the driver who drove the wrong way on I-75 in April and crashed into an oncoming semi had drugs and alcohol in his system.

Andrew Brunsman drove his car the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday, April 30 and crashed into an oncoming semi truck hauling gasoline. The resultant explosion, fire and smoke could be seen for miles.

The report says Brunsman’s digestive system contained a liquid with “a strong odor of alcohol”.

The toxicology report also said blood and heart tests found the presence of Ethanol (alcohol) and carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active substance found in marijuana.

Brunsman died in the crash and the Coroner’s report, obtained by 2 NEWS, listed the cause of death was multiple blunt trauma.

The freeway was closed for hours and lanes were restricted for days while the Ohio Department of Transportation repaired the damage to the pavement and the barrier wall.

