Dayton Red Cross names new executive director

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Red Cross names Cory Paul as the chapter’s new executive director.

For seven years, Paul held several positions at the Red Cross.

Paul recently served as the Service to the Armed Forces Director for the 27-county Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region. In this position, Paul worked with the Red Cross operations at the Dayton VA and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Hospital.

This year, he organized the Red Cross to provide assistance to more than 3,000 members of the military and their families.

Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross, Patricia Smitson says they are excited to have Cory Paul as the  new Dayton Red Cross Executive Director.

“We’re thrilled that the Board of Directors selected Cory as the new Executive Director for the Dayton Area Chapter,” Smitson said. “He is smart, energetic and has a passion for the Red Cross and helping others. His leadership abilities are known at the Red Cross nationally, and we think he will be a great fit with the staff, volunteers and residents of the Dayton community. The Dayton Chapter is in good hands.”

 

