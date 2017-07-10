Driving for a cause

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jordan Hart and Bradly D’Souza came on Five on 2 to talk about their Freedom 5000 project. The project raises awareness for human trafficking. The two drove a Tesla from Los Angeles to New York City in a record time of 51 hours and 47 minutes.
