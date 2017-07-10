Humid with thunderstorms today

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)  A line of showers and thunderstorms is making its way through the northern part of the Miami Valley early this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has much of the Dayton area under a slight risk of severe storms.

“The main threat from the thunderstorms today will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds,” says Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings. “We may see a little break during the afternoon but there’s a chance for more thunderstorms to develop later tonight.”

This warm and humid air mass will stick around the Miami Valley for the next few days.

“It’s going to be very muggy with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s for much of the week,” Hastings says, “Several chances for thunderstorms will be possible this week and we may get some heavy rain from them.”

 

