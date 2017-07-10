Montgomery Co Sheriff says his officers will continue to use Narcan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said a neighboring county’s decision not to equip officers with Narcan isn’t something he agrees with. Plummer said his officers will continue to administer Narcan, no matter how many doses it takes.

Over in Butler County,emergency officials revived one person with Narcan twenty different times, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

He said he does not equip his officers with Narcan as it’s a waste of tax payer dollars.

Asked about this, Plummer admitted first responders are using more and more Narcan.

But he said there’s “plenty” to go around and state officials have assured him funding will always be available.

“There’s a lot of naysayers about us using Narcan and wasting taxpayer’s dollars but my question to you is: What if it’s your child? Do you want us doing the best we can for your child to fight for another day,” Plummer said.

He noted Narcan is credited with saving the lives of thousands of people who struggle with addiction – giving them another chance to get treatment.

Plummer said his officers also carry Narcan as a means to protect themselves, should they accidentally come in contact with opiates.