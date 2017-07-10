Montgomery Co Sheriff says his officers will continue to use Narcan

By Published:
Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer. (WDTN Photo)
Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said a neighboring county’s decision not to equip officers with Narcan isn’t something he agrees with. Plummer said his officers will continue to administer Narcan, no matter how many doses it takes.

Over in Butler County,emergency officials revived one person with Narcan twenty different times, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

He said he does not equip his officers with Narcan as it’s a waste of tax payer dollars.

Asked about this, Plummer admitted first responders are using more and more Narcan.

But he said there’s “plenty” to go around and state officials have assured him funding will always be available.

“There’s a lot of naysayers about us using Narcan and wasting taxpayer’s dollars but my question to you is: What if it’s your child? Do you want us doing the best we can for your child to fight for another day,” Plummer said.

He noted Narcan is credited with saving the lives of thousands of people who struggle with addiction – giving them another chance to get treatment.

Plummer said his officers also carry Narcan as a means to protect themselves, should they accidentally come in contact with opiates.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s