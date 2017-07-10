Ohio officer shot 4 times is recovering; suspect killed

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say an officer is recovering from surgery after being shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call at a home. Police say the suspect was killed when another officer returned fire.

Authorities say Uniontown Sgt. David White is in stable condition Monday but faces more procedures after he was shot Sunday night at a home about 10 miles southeast of Akron.

The Stark County sheriff says 28-year-old Ryan Probst was alone in the house in Uniontown when the officers arrived and that he began firing at them.

The sheriff says another officer shot and killed Probst.

Sheriff George Maier says that officers had dealt with Probst before Sunday night and that he had a history of confrontations with police.

