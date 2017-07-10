Pence to speak at Ohio GOP dinner as party faces fissures

By Published:
In this Saturday, April 1, 2017, photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at DynaLab, Inc. in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Pence and a few other White House officials made a new offer to conservative House Republicans late Monday on the GOP's failed health care bill, hoping to resuscitate a measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is slated to return to Ohio this month for the Ohio Republican Party’s annual fundraising dinner.

Party officials say Pence will speak at the July 22 event at Ohio State University. It’s his second visit to Ohio in less than a month. He toured a Cleveland manufacturing facility June 28.

His speech comes after battles over health care have left Republicans in state government and Congress at odds within their party. GOP Gov. John Kasich last week protected Ohio’s Medicaid expansion by vetoing a provision that state lawmakers had approved in an effort to eventually halt program enrollment.

Kasich also is among Republican governors pressuring GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts as they work toward scrapping Democrat Barack Obama’s health care law.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s