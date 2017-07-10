Parked car catches fire

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police say they don’t know how a car fire started Sunday.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue.

A witness called police about the car being on fire.

When police arrived at the scene, the Dayton Fire Department already had put the fire out.

Police say the car was parked in the street and the fire damaged the car’s trunk.

Police spoke to the car owner’s father at the scene.

The father said his daughter’s car was parked on the street for a long time and it had not been driven for weeks.

The father also told police that he doesn’t know where his daughter is now.

According to the police report, the car was towed to Sandy’s tow yard.

Police are still investigating this case.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s