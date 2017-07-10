Parked car catches fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say they don’t know how a car fire started Sunday.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue.

A witness called police about the car being on fire.

When police arrived at the scene, the Dayton Fire Department already had put the fire out.

Police say the car was parked in the street and the fire damaged the car’s trunk.

Police spoke to the car owner’s father at the scene.

The father said his daughter’s car was parked on the street for a long time and it had not been driven for weeks.

The father also told police that he doesn’t know where his daughter is now.

According to the police report, the car was towed to Sandy’s tow yard.

Police are still investigating this case.