Police: Shots fired at a residential area and cars

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to a scene where neighbors were talking about shots being fired at houses and cars.

It happened at the 4600 block of Midway Avenue Monday morning.

No shots were fired when police arrived at the scene.

Officers say about 10 people in the residential area were talking about the incident.

Additional crews arrived at the scene to investigate the crime.

Police spoke to one resident about bullet holes on the side of the building and multiple bullet holes on a car parked in a driveway.

Then police noticed more shots were fired into the east side of the residential structure.  Police say windows and cars were also hit.

Police found casings in the general area.

Police are still investigating this incident.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s