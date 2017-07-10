Police: Shots fired at a residential area and cars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to a scene where neighbors were talking about shots being fired at houses and cars.

It happened at the 4600 block of Midway Avenue Monday morning.

No shots were fired when police arrived at the scene.

Officers say about 10 people in the residential area were talking about the incident.

Additional crews arrived at the scene to investigate the crime.

Police spoke to one resident about bullet holes on the side of the building and multiple bullet holes on a car parked in a driveway.

Then police noticed more shots were fired into the east side of the residential structure. Police say windows and cars were also hit.

Police found casings in the general area.

Police are still investigating this incident.