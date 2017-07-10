Police still looking for 2 witnesses in teen shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said Monday they still want to talk to two men about the shooting death of 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger.

Investigators released photos last week of two men they want to talk to about the events surrounding the shootings.

Police hoped Michael Jergens and Victor Hernandez would turn themselves in but as of Monday, they had not yet done so.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested in shooting death of teen charged with murder

Two other men were arrested last week and charged with murder and assault, as well as other crimes.

Dylan Angel, 18 and Jason Tidwell, 18 were both arrested and are still in the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone who has any information about where Jergens and Hernandez can be found is asked to call police.