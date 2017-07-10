Police: Suspect threatens Sunoco employee at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect threatened an employee at gunpoint at a Sunoco gas station Sunday.

It happened around midnight at the Sunoco on Wayne Avenue.

According to the police report, the suspect entered the store and grabbed several items.

The employee that was working said a group of regular customers came inside the store.

After the customers left, the employee noticed the suspect heated up a hot pocket in the microwave while another group of people came into the store.

This time it looked like the suspect knew one other person from the group, according to the employee.

The police report says the suspect started to threaten the employee after the store cleared out.

The employee said the suspect was a white male with short reddish blonde hair, wearing a dark blue and gray t-shirt with blue basketball shorts and was covered in tattoos to his neck with two teardrop tattoos under his left eye.

The worker said the suspect took off running with the stolen items and beer from the checkout counter.

Police talked with a person at a gas pump in front of the store.

The person said he witnessed the whole scene and saw the suspect running towards a grassy field near Blommel Lane.

Dayton Police are still looking for the suspect.