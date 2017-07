DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is giving out free books to children in the Miami Valley Thursday.

Books will be handed out at RiverScape Metro Park for National Summer Learning Day.

The event encourages children and families to read books throughout the summer.

This is a part of RTA’s “Read on RTA” program.

The RTA bookshelf will be set up from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. July 13.

Families participating at the event can also enjoy the RTA bus photo booth and ice cream.

READ MORE: “Read on RTA” continues summer program