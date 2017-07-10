Siri streak at 18, but Dragons lose to Cubs

Dayton, Ohio—The South Bend Cubs raced out to an 8-0 lead over the first two innings and held off a late-inning Dayton comeback bid as they defeated the Dragons 15-8 on Monday night. The Cubs completed a sweep of the four-game series with the win.

South Bend collected 65 hits and scored 46 runs in the four-game series. On Monday, they were led by center fielder D.J. Wilson, who had four hits including a three-run home run. Wilson drove in six runs in the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss (10-5) struggled through his first poor outing of the year and was charged with the loss. He worked two innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits with one walk, two strikeouts and three hit batsmen.

The Dragons trailed 12-0 before scoring eight runs over their last three innings. Taylor Trammell blasted a grand slam home run in the seventh, and Jose Siri followed with another home run, giving the Dragons back-to-back homers for the first time this season. Hector Vargas hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Siri’s home run extended his hitting streak to 18 straight games, two short of the Dragons franchise record of 20 set by Carlos Mendez in 2010. Siri’s 18-game hitting streak is the longest in the Midwest League in 2017. The home run was his team-leading 14th of the season and tied him for fourth in the league. Siri has hit eight of his 14 homers during the hitting streak.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Trammell and Vargas each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-13, 47-42) do not play on Tuesday. They will begin a two-city, six-game road trip in Clinton, Iowa against the Clinton Lumber Kings (6-13, 37-49) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tony Santillan (5-4, 2.70) will start for the Dragons against Clinton’s Ljay Newsome (4-8, 5.07). The next 12 Dragons games will feature West Division opponents.

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, July 19 when they host the Peoria Chiefs at Fifth Third Field in the opener to a six-game home stand.