Small plane crashes in Ohio pond; bodies of man, woman found

By Published:

BEVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the remains of an unidentified man and woman have been recovered from the site near the Washington County village of Beverly, about 75 miles southeast of Columbus.

Authorities believe the crash occurred Saturday morning as the private plane was traveling to an airport near Parkersburg, West Virginia, from Cass County, Indiana. A search began after it disappeared from radar, and the wreckage from the plane was found at the pond Saturday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the crash. It is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

