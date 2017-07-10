US calls Mosul victory a ‘critical milestone’

BAGHDAD (AP) – United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the victory of Iraqi forces over the Islamic State group in Mosul is a “critical milestone” in the world’s fight against the extremist group.

Tillerson is congratulating Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi for the victory and also praising Kurdish forces that have helped in the fight. He’s also sending condolences to those lost in the operation.

Tillerson says much more must be done to defeat IS.

The secretary says the U.S. and its partners will work with Iraq and the U.N. to stabilize the liberated areas and help displaced civilians return home.

Tillerson says IS “terrorized and brutally murdered thousands of civilians” during its occupation of Mosul.