Centerville names new City Manager

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville City Council voted Monday night to appoint a new city manager.

Wayne Davis was unanimously appointed to the post.

David will serve as the chief administrative officer for operations including municipal activities, police, public works and the Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

The city says Davis has more than 20 years in public service and has served as City Manager in Montgomery, Ohio since 2012.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said Davis was selected after an extensive national search. “We are pleased to bring Mr. Davis on board as our City Manager. A proven leader with a wealth of management experience, he will build upon Centerville’s outstanding services and strong residential and business foundation to further improve our community.”

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed as the next City Manager of Centerville,” said Davis. “I have lived in the community for more than 20 years, and I am very fortunate to now live and work in a community that is of the highest quality due to the outstanding and visionary leaders on City Council, the professional staff members who comprise the City of Centerville team, and the residents, businesses and institutions who are the community. I am looking forward to the opportunity and privilege to serve the entire community.”

No start date has been announced. Davis fills the position left vacant when Greg Horn retired July 5. Jennifer Wilder, Human Resources Manager, was appointed to serve as Acting City Manager during the interim.