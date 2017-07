DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eat more chicken!

One food chain is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day.

Chick-fil-A is offering one free entree to guests that come into the fast food restaurant dressed up as a cow.

Here’s how to get your free entree from the website:

Make or buy your cow costume Wear your cow costume to a Chick-fil-A location between the store’s opening hours and 7:00 p.m. Tuesday Receive a free entree.

#CowAppreciationDay