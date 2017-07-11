DOJ closes review of Beaverceek Walmart Shooting

John Crawford (Contributed Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said Tuesday they are closing of the review in the shooting case of John Crawford III.

Officer Sean Williams of the Beavercreek Police Department. (Photo/Beavercreek Police Department)
The DOJ released information about the evidence in the case against Beavercreek Police Officer Sean Williams.

Williams shot John Crawford III on August 5, 2014, in a Beavercreek Walmart after he picked up a BB gun from a shelf in the store. Police say he refused to drop it.

The DOJ says the investigation revealed that the evidence against Officer Sean Williams is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer violated federal civil rights law.

The department notified the family of the decision.

2 News reached out to Michael Wright, the family’s attorney, and he did not provide a comment.

