DPS shows off new school buses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Public Schools said Tuesday it has invested in 115 new school buses for the coming year.

DPS officials say the buses will be in place for the beginning of the first day of school which is August 15.

The district said this is just one of the efforts to improve service in the transportation department.

Two of the buses are on display behind the administration building Tuesday until 3:00 pm.

The buses the also be on public display at the Back to School Rally being held Sunday,m August 13 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center at 741 Washington Street.

