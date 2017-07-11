Free concert part of anniversary celebration

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Soin Medical Center said Tuesday it will continue its 5th-anniversary celebration with a free concert.

The Sounds of Summer concert featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will be held on Sunday, July 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Soin Medical Center located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek next to The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available for sale at the event.

The Dayton Philharmonic is a fully professional orchestra comprised of musicians who also teach in area high schools, universities and privately.

The opening act for the concert is Moment’s Notice, a local pop/jazz band. Band members Felita LaRock, Dave Cousino, Dave Haworth, Shawn Stanley and Jerry Noble served in U.S. Air Force as Bandsmen. The band’s members have performed with legends including Stevie Wonder, The Miracles, and Art Garfunkel.

Those who attend should bring their own chair. Coolers, pets and smoking are not permitted.

For more information go to the Kettering Health Network website.