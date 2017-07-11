Heavy rain brings high water to Clark County neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rain overnight brought high water from the North Fork Little Miami River in Harmony Township Tuesday.

Emergency crews had to close part of S. Charleston Pike near Old 70 Road because of high water. The closure happened around 8:30 am but the road is open again.

Water rescue personnel did help at least one family leave their home which is surrounded by water. Water can be seen surrounding homes in the area and emergency crews are still on the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more information.

