Huber Heights slogan “Come Grow with Us!” could soon have new meaning

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Heated discussion over Medical marijuana business being a ‘natural fit’ for Huber Heights.

City officials decided to add a third reading, instead of voting as planned at Monday night’s council meeting, to change a zoning ordinance allowing a large scale medical marijuana business to be built within the city.

Heavy discussion at Monday’s public hearing lasted three and a half hours, which lead city officials to delay the vote until their next meeting. Citing the needed for more time and research to be done before the vote.

The Huber Heights slogan “Come Grow with Us!” could have a new meaning if FW Green Investment, LLC is selected as one of the 12 large scale cultivators in the state.

The group wants to build a $10M facility on Kitridge road where the old Globe Product Inc. factor used to be.

In a presentation, the company promised to bring upwards of 150 full time and part-time jobs to the area. In addition, there would be to a 2-percent profit share along significant tax revenue being pumped into the city. The group would also hire local contractors to building the facility and set up a program to hire former veterans.

More than 180 applicants have applied for 24 state medical marijuana cultivator, large and small, licenses.

To date, Huber Heights and Yellow Springs are the only known communities in the Miami Valley with companies that have submitted bids to cultivate marijuana locally.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for July 24.