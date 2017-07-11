“I donut need a reason to thank a cop:” 9 year old delivers sweet gift to Miami Valley police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pint-sized superhero known as “Donut Boy” made a trip here Tuesday to give his heroes a sweet thank you.

9 year old Tyler Carach visited with Miami Valley law enforcement, as part of his mission to hand deliver dozens of donuts to to police around the country.

The Florida boy began handing out treats in August of 2016 when he spotted a group of police officers at a store near his hometown and asked his mother if he could use his own money to buy them donuts.

The encounter became an initiative when he started delivering donuts to his local law enforcement agencies.

Tyler said, “I want to thank every cop in America.”

This summer, the Carach family embarked on road trip from Florida to New Hampshire to help Tyler deliver 10,000 donuts along the Eastern U.S.

“I like cops because they keep people safe even they try to hurt them or if they’re mean to them, they still help them,” Tyler said.

A stop in Dayton marked roughly the halfway point in his 6-week excursion.

Tuesday, dozens of squad cars and officers from around the Miami Valley lined the parking lot at Fifth Third Bank to greet to the 9 year old. He arrived in a Centerville police cruiser, wearing a cape with the phrase “Donut need a reason to thank a cop” embroidered over a donut patterned fabric.

Centerville Police officer John Davis said, “It’s really a cool thing. We think it’s awesome so we wanted to thank him. We wanted to make it as much about him as he was making it about us.”

Officers shook hands with their young fan and gave him stickers, toy police cars and t-shirts.

Bill’s Donuts in Centerville also heard Tyler’s story and donated 1,700 donuts for the event.

Tyler’s mother said the family is heading to Pennsylvania and then onto New York City to meet more law enforcement. At their current pace, she said by the time they head home, they’ll likely have delivered 17,000 total donuts since Tyler began last August.

You can follow Tyler’s journey on Facebook.