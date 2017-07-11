New wildfire brings destruction outside San Jose

[facebook_like_button

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Another California wildfire has broken out east of San Jose.

City of San Jose spokeswoman Cheryl Wessling says two homes have been destroyed by the fast-moving fire in the hills outside San Jose.

Wessling says the San Jose Fire Department and state firefighters are battling the blaze near Alum Rock Park, where visitors and nearby residents are being evacuated.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Pam Temmermand tells the Mercury News the fire has burned at least 20 acres.

To the south in rural San Diego County, a wildfire has driven 15 families for their homes, but firefighters have stopped its progress.