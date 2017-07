AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesfield Police are investigating the unknown death of a female inside an apartment.

The Waynesfield Township EMS were called to the 200 block of Karen Street around 5:30 p.m. July 8.

The call was about unresponsive female.

When officials arrived at the scene, the female was found dead in an apartment.

The Lucas County Cororner’s Office is performing the autopsy.

The case is still under investigation.