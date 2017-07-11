DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a scene where dispatchers told police two suspects jumped a 57-year-old man.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 100 block of West Siebenthaler Avenue.

Police talked to the victim at the VA Hospital after the incident.

The victim said he was playing poker with his friends and was getting ready to leave.

The victim left the house and walked across the street to his car. According to the police report, that’s when the two suspects jumped the victim.

The police report says the two suspects said, “give me the Money OG” to the victim before starting a fight.

According to the police report, the victim was able to fight off the suspects from getting his money.

The police report says the victim was struck in the face with cut open, swollen and bleeding lips.

Later the suspects left the scene and the victim drove home.

According to the police report, the victim’s wife drove him to the hospital.