Police: Two suspects jumped a 57-year-old man

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –   Dayton Police responded to a scene where dispatchers told police two suspects jumped a 57-year-old man.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 100 block of West Siebenthaler Avenue.

Police talked to the victim at the VA Hospital after the incident.

The victim said he was playing poker with his friends and was getting ready to leave.

The victim left the house and walked across the street to his car. According to the police report, that’s when the two suspects jumped the victim.

The police report says the two suspects said, “give me the Money OG” to the victim before starting a fight.

According to the police report, the victim was able to fight off the suspects from getting his money.

The police report says the victim was struck in the face with cut open, swollen and bleeding lips.

Later the suspects left the scene and the victim drove home.

According to the police report, the victim’s wife drove him to the hospital.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s