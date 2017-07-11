Police: Suspect steals keys to construction site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A construction worker told police a set of keys was the only thing stolen from a construction site trailer.

Police went to the 200 block of Homewood Avenue Tuesday where they say a suspect broke into the office construction trailer through the window.

The construction worker said the suspect stole the keys to the construction site gates and ransacked the trailer.

The construction site is close to a school.

The construction worker also said that there were keyfobs to the school in the trailer and they will make new ones.

The owner of J&A Drywall told police that the suspect broke into a gang box inside of the new building that is under construction.