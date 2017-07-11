School Superintendent indicted on child rape charges

Photo from Logan County Jail.

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The school superintendent accused of child rape has been indicted.

The Superintendent of Indiana Lake Local Schools Patrick O’Donnell was indicted on 14 charges Tuesday including rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say the charges against the 52-year-old stem from abuse of a 13-year-old girl over the last three years.

Officials said in June the victim is not a student at Indian Lake.

Jail records show O’Donnell is still in the Logan County Jail. Those same records show he is due back in court July 14.

