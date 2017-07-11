Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued

By Published:

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service Tuesday issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Miami, Preble, Butler, Darke, Warren and Montgomery Counties until 3:00 pm.

The NWS says showers and storms were spotted in a line from New  Madison to near Darrtown moving east ay 60 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible and damage to trees and power lines should be expected.

As a precaution, you are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of whatever building you are in.

Stay with WDTN.com to keep up to date with the latest weather information. Download the 2 NEWS app and the Storm Team 2 App to get up to the minute weather information, alerts and forecasts where you are.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s