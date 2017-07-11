Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service Tuesday issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Miami, Preble, Butler, Darke, Warren and Montgomery Counties until 3:00 pm.

The NWS says showers and storms were spotted in a line from New Madison to near Darrtown moving east ay 60 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible and damage to trees and power lines should be expected.

As a precaution, you are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of whatever building you are in.

