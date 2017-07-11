Springfield accepting application for firefighter-paramedics

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One local city is looking for people interested in becoming a firefighter.

The City of Springfield, Fire Rescue Division is currently seeking applications for the position of Firefighter/Paramedic.

The application period runs from July 10 through July 28.

Application materials may be downloaded from the city’s website.

Original applications with resumes must be mailed or submitted in person to City of Springfield, Personnel Department, 76 E. High Street – 3rd Floor, Springfield, Ohio 45502.

Anyone with questions regarding the application process for Firefighter/Paramedic is encouraged to call the Springfield Fire Rescue Division at (937) 324-7605.