Strong storms bring down trees, knock out power in Miami Valley

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Strong storms brought down trees and left thousands without power across the Miami Valley.

DP&L says more than 1,700 people lost power around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. Crews switched customers to an alternative circuit and had all service restored just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Preble County, a tree fell on power lines in New Westville, knocking out power to more than 1,300 DP&L customers. Power went out just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday and was restored for everyone in less than an hour.

High winds and heavy rain brought down a tree in Washington Township. The large tree fell across Rahn Road just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions. Crews cleared that scene just after 6:30 a.m., allowing traffic to begin flowing once again.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Mercer County around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service still had not decided it it would send a survey team from Wilmington to see if a tornado actually touched down.

A NWS official tells 2 News that they’ll work with local EMA officials to determine if a survey is needed. When we learn more information about the possible survey, we’ll keep you updated on air and online.