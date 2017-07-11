SWAT situation unfolds at north Columbus Taco Bell, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police SWAT is responding to a Taco Bell on the north side of Columbus.

It’s happening in at the Taco Bell the area of State Route 161 near Maple Canyon Avenue.

The SWAT situation happened after the suspect ran into the restaurant after a robbery at a nearby PNC Bank, according to Columbus police.

Nobody was hurt at the bank and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A sign on the PNC Bank window states, “OFFICE TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO AN EMERGENCY.”

State Route 161 is closed between Cleveland Avenue and Maple Canyon.

Police confirm a suspect is in custody. Video from Chopper 4 showed a person being placed into the back of a police transport van.

The Columbus Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.