Teen electrocuted in bath tub with phone

By Published:

LUBBOCK, Texas (NBC) – A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, Texas died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub.

Her family says Madison Coe was in the bathtub and grabbed her phone that was plugged into a charger in a bathroom outlet. It happened at her father’s house in Lovington, New Mexico.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” grandmother Donna O’Guinn said.

Madison’s family believes this terrible accident is something that could happen to anyone.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging,” O’Guinn said.

