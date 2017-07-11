Tornado confirmed in Monday night storms

By Published:
2 NEWS viewer Kathy Fisher captured this image of the tornado in Mercer County Monday night. (WDTN Photo/Kathy Fisher)

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday a tornado touched down in Mercer County Monday night.

The NWS said in a statement the tornado was confirmed to have touched down in northern Mercer County around 8:30 pm.

The touchdown was northwest of Rockford.

The NWS said in their statement more information about this incident will be available Tuesday or Wednesday.

More storms are expected Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 80s in the afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday night.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s