Tornado confirmed in Monday night storms

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday a tornado touched down in Mercer County Monday night.

The NWS said in a statement the tornado was confirmed to have touched down in northern Mercer County around 8:30 pm.

The touchdown was northwest of Rockford.

The NWS said in their statement more information about this incident will be available Tuesday or Wednesday.

More storms are expected Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 80s in the afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday night.