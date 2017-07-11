Tree crashes through roof of Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds sent a tree crashing through the roof of a Dayton home, Tuesday.

Bruce Talbott, whose 84-year-old mother lives in the home, said: “The tree pierced everything. It was sticking down about three feet through the roof… In the living room. And my mother’s mad because her furniture has gotten dusty.”

Piles of debris filled the front yard of the Arlene Avenue home Talbott’s mother has lived in for ten years.

And on top of the home, a massive tree had punctured a hole through the roof.

Severe weather downed trees and power lines across the county.

Chainsaws in hand, clean-up crews worked to cut the massive tree into smaller chunks and remove it from the roof, piece by piece.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Talbott said.

“Insulation, wood chips, everything is all over the floor. All over the couch. It’s everywhere.”

The tree left a sizable hole in the roof. Standing in the living room, you can look up and see clear through to the sky.

Talbott said it was a near miss for his mother.

She had been sitting right where the tree branch crashed through her roof, but got up just minutes before the crash to use the bathroom.

Talbott said although it’s too early to tell, he’s estimating repairs to the roof could cost thousands of dollars.