Trump Jr. calls charge of collusion ‘ridiculous’

Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is saying that his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer is the extent of his formal contact with Russia officials and associates.

Trump Jr. allowed Tuesday night in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel that “he has probably met with other people from Russia” but insisted that he did not attempt to coordinate to impact the election or try to damage Hillary Clinton.

He repeatedly suggested that the charges of collision were “ridiculous” and “overplayed” and insisted that his father knew nothing about the June 2016 meeting.

“It was such a nothing there was nothing to tell” his father, said Trump Jr.

The younger Trump did the interview hours after he released an email chain in which he said he would “love” to receive damaging information about Clinton from the Kremlin-connected lawyer.

