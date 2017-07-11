Two services groups to help out one local county

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two service groups are coming together to help out one county in the Miami Valley.

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton is partnering with the Victory Project to work on maintenance for 24 properties in Montgomery County.

Currently, the groups are mowing, mulching, and cleaning the properties that are not yet filled by a Habitat homeowner family.

Laurie Cornett, Director of Development, says the group will work on this project from May to October. Cornett also says the people who will fill in the properties will be responsible for the space.

Monnie Bush, Victory Project founder and CEO says the partnership will provide great experience for the youth workers.

“Nothing replaces the experience of having a job, earning money and paying taxes. That is why we provide this incubator for success and failure. Our young men not only learn the value of labor, but also help manage this unique and growing business. We are delighted to provide services to Habitat, an organization that shares our vision of giving individuals the tools they need to be successful in the real world.”

Victory Landscape Management provides lawn care services. Young workers from the company will be helping with the Habitat for Humanity group.

Norm Miozzi, Director of Operations for Habitat for Humanity says the two groups will benefit from working together on this project.

“This collaboration is a win-win scenario. The young employees of the Victory Project will be mowing 24 of our properties throughout Montgomery County on a bi-weekly basis throughout the growing season, probably through October. It’s a great fit with our mission of providing a hand up, not a hand out. These young men are learning not only work skills but life skills, and we are happy to be even a small part of that.”

