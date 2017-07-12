$10,000 reward offered for information leading to Colerain Township shooter

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter or shooters who killed an adult and injured eight more people at a party Saturday night.

Authorities said one or two men opened fire on a party in Colerain Township July 8, killing one person and shooting eight, including an expectant mother and three children.

Autum Garrett, 24, of Huntington, Indiana, died in the shooting.

The person who offered the reward has asked to remain anonymous, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text 513-470-7165.