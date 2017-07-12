500 people out working to restore power

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Power and Light said Wednesday they have 500 people in the field working to restore power to thousands who are still in the dark after Tuesday’s storms.

DP&L Operations Manager Chad Bocook said at the height of the outages Tuesday they had 55,000 customers without power.  As of this writing, the DP&L outage map shows just over 9,700 customers with the bulk of them, 7,600, in Montgomery County.

Bocook said Tuesday’s storm was the worst they’ve experienced in five years.

DP&L says at one point Tuesday they received reports of winds as high as 90 mph and most of the damage is in the western areas, including Trotwood, West Alexandria and Eaton.

Officials remind customers to be patient and say the repair is difficult and time-consuming.

DP&L is looking into setting up ice stations for those still in the dark and experiencing the high temperatures expected Wednesday but no detail is yet available about that effort,

