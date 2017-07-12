America’s Got Talent contestant dies before his performance airs

(WCMH) – America’s Got Talent is sharing the performance video of a contestant who died in a car crash before his audition could make it to air.

Today.com reported Dr. Brandon Rogers died in a Maryland car crash on June 11.

“At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you,” the show’s producers said.

Rogers, a 29-year-old medical doctor, developed an Instagram following after posting videos of himself singing.

Rogers performed Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.”

“The doctor is really handsome and the doctor can sing,” said Heidi Klum.

“You spent so much time going down that medical road, I think it was a waste of time and schooling because you should be a singer,” said Howie Mandel. “But it’s good to have something to fall back on, I guess.”

“Your vocal is stunning, stunning,” said Simon Cowell. “I’ve never said this to a doctor before. You’re sick. Really sick. You’re one of the best singers we’ve had in the competition so far.”

Rogers was passed to the second round of the competition with a unanimous ‘yes’ vote from the judges.

“Mom, are you with dad?” Rogers said in a phone call to his parents after his audition. “I have some good news. I made it, I made it, I made it.”