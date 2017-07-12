Arts Splash makes art accessible to URS clients

Musician Chris Rowlands leads URS clients in a sing-along during Art Splash July 12th, 2017.

 

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Children and adults of all abilities became artists for the day Wednesday at United Rehabilitation Services (URS).

The daycare and therapy center hosted its 8th annual Arts Splash. 10 local artists volunteered to spend the day creating art with children, adults and seniors.

URS Executive Director Dennis Grant said, “Many of the people we serve would never otherwise have the opportunity to be exposed to these arts.

This year’s talent included photographers, visual artists and performers.

Wednesday, URS clients packed into a gymnasium to participate in musical performances, before decorating tissue boxes and then molding clay into pottery.

URS client Andrew Bilotta beamed at the paintings he created.

He explained, “I made a Santa Claus and some flowers.”

URS said the creations give clients a sense of achievement.

“This is really something special that I think the families understand that this is an enlightening experience for them. The joy that you see on their faces is just tremendous,” said Grant.

In addition to the Art Splash event, Grant said recently renovated facilities at URS accommodate weekly guest artists leading classes.

The Art Splash is one of many events leading up to the 14th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta. The signature event on September 16th involves dropping 20,000 rubber ducks into the Great Miami River at RiverScape MetroPark for the chance to win prizes.

