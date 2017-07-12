Cleveland woman, granddaughter killed in fatal house fire

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old woman and her 8-year-old great-granddaughter have been killed in a Cleveland house fire.

Cleveland Fire Department officials say firefighters tried to resuscitate the woman and girl after finding them on the first floor of the home around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both were pronounced dead at a hospital. Their identities haven’t been released.

Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo says smoke detectors in the home don’t appear to have been working.

A dog also was killed in the fire, which remains under investigation.

