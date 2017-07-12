Congressmen file Article of Impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Two Democratic Congressmen introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) and Al Green (D-Texas) jointly filed the Articles of Impeachment because they say President Trump obstructed justice in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“I am introducing Articles of Impeachment to begin a long process to protect our country from abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and impulsive, ignorant incompetence,” Rep. Sherman said.

A majority vote in the House is required to impeach a president.

Click here to read the Article of Impeachment (H.Res.438) filed by Rep. Sherman and Rep. Green.