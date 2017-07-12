County administrator suspended without pay

By Published:
Veterans' Glass City Skyway (Photo: ODOT)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county administrator married to a pastor facing child sex trafficking charges has been suspended from her position for “failure of good behavior.”

The Lucas County Board of Commissioners suspended Laura Lloyd-Jenkins on Tuesday. The 30-day suspension without pay and is scheduled to begin next Monday.

Lloyd-Jenkins is married to the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, the founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries in Toledo. Jenkins was indicted in April on child sex trafficking and production of child pornography charges. He has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court.

Lloyd-Jenkins resigned from her position on the county’s Children Services board after taking a leave of absence in April following her husband’s indictment.

She didn’t return phone calls requesting comment.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s