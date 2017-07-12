Dayton will return red light and speed cameras

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commissioners on Wednesday heard about a program to return red light and speed cameras to the city.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said in the meeting since the cameras were shut off crashes have gone up 40 percent and traffic deaths have risen 45 percent across the city.

Dayton Police described the program in the meeting saying they plan to install five fixed red light and five fixed speed cameras at various locations. The locations chosen are based on crash data and rank among the top 25 areas for crash incidents.

The Dayton Police Department will also use a number of handheld and trailer mounted devices that will be deployed around the city based on police officers’ observation and community complaints about speed.

The new program is in full compliance with Ohio state law. DPD said the program includes a review process that removes a fee that had previously been charged before any hearing would be held. Fines for traffic violations remain the same.

Mayor Whaley said in the meeting that speeding in the city along thoroughfares and in the neighborhoods continues to be one of the top three items residents complain about.

The locations the cameras will be placed are: of the cameras

West Third Steet and James H McGee Boulevard

Linden Avenue and Smithville Road

North Gettysburg Avenue near Fairbanks Avenue

North Main Street near Siebenthaler Avenue

Keowee Street between Third and Fifth Streets

Whaley also reminded Commissioners in the meeting the City is still suing the State of Ohio over the camera issue, claiming the State violated home-rule authority of the City.

