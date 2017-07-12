DP&L sees highest amount of outages in 5 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, more than 4,000 residents in Montgomery County were still without power. Dayton Power and Light officials say more than 500 crews from 5 states have been working around the clock since Tuesday afternoon to restore power.

For some residents, the last 24 hours have been somewhat of a nightmare. At it’s peak Tuesday, more than 55,000 homes were without power. Officials say that’s the most outages they’ve seen in 5 years.

“It’s been crazy,” Shania Malone said, who’s been going without power going on 30 hours. “It’s been hot. You have to order from fast food because you can’t eat anything here because you ain’t got no power.”

Malone’s fridge is now an ice cooler. She says she’s doing her best to adjust.

DP&L is helping residents like Shania keep costs down. Wednesday, volunteers distributed bags of ice to residents in need, free of charge. Officials say they’re doing their best to get your power flipped back on.

“I know this is tough,” DP&L spokesperson Mary Ann Cabel said .”It’s not easy. It’s an inconvenience, but we’re doing our best to not only just get the power up quickly and safely, but help those neighbors out there.”

Malone says she’s taking all the help she can get. So far, she’s went through 6 bags of ice. She says later Wednesday night she’s going back for more.

“It actually has helped knowing,” Malone said. “That since we don’t power we can actually go get ice from somewhere and try and keep all of our stuff cold.”

If you need ice bags, here’s where you can get some Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Trotwood Fire Station, 5469 Little Richmond Rd., Trotwood, Ohio
  • Roadside Rest Station, 6775 N. Main Street, Camden, Ohio

For more information, click here.

 

