DP&L targets midnight to restore power in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Wednesday evening, DP&L reports thousands of people remain without power in Montgomery County.

DP&L says they have brought in crews from West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana to help restore power.

Chad Bocook, an operations manager for DP&L hopes to have the power on soon.

“Our goal is to have 95% of our power restored by midnight tonight. That’s what we are shooting for,” said Bocook.

For residents on Whitmore Avenue in West Dayton, the wait has been difficult.

“I rode around this neighborhood last night. I did not see one power truck around this area. I’m like where are they working at if they are working all night. They are not working here,” said Dennis Alford.

“It’s not easy work because of the damage that was done. It takes time to replace poles and things like that,” said Chad Bocook.

DP&L says they have 500 people working to restore power to Montgomery County.