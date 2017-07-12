Dragons losing streak, Siri hitting streak continue on rainy night in Clinton

Clinton, Iowa—Clinton’s Luis Rengifo belted a three-run home run and added two doubles as the Lumber Kings defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-3 in a game shortened by rain to five innings on Wednesday night. The contest marked the start of a six-game road trip for the Dragons.

The Lumber Kings were batting with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when heavy rained settled on the area around Ashford University Field in Clinton. The rain was so heavy that at times it became impossible to see the outfield fence or scoreboard from the first row of the seats behind home plate. The game did not resume.

The Dragons jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jose Siri led off the game with an infield single, extending his hitting streak to 19 straight games, one short of the club record. Siri scored from first on Taylor Trammell’s triple, and Trammell scored on Bruce Yari’s infield single. Yari went to second on Tyler Stephenson’s single and eventually scored on an error to make it a three-run inning.

But Clinton responded with two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second, and four in the third to take a 9-3 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (5-5) was charged with the loss. He worked two and one-third innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and a season-high five walks with two strikeouts. Alfredo Mena allowed two runs in an inning and two-thirds.

Trammell, Yari, and Stephenson each had two hits as part of a seven hit Dragons attack. Trammell extended his hitting streak to seven straight games and is hitting .415 over his last 14 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-14, 47-43) battle the Lumber Kings (7-13, 38-49) in the second game of the three-game set on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Andrew Jordan (3-6, 4.80) will start for the Dragons against Clinton’s Ljay Newsome (4-8, 5.07).

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, July 19 when they host the Peoria Chiefs at Fifth Third Field in the opener to a six-game home stand.